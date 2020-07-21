Local News
Vermilion Farmer's Market Returns

July 21, 2020

Reporter Elaina John

 

Songshan Flint with Flint Farms selling honey products. Photo Elaina John

 

The Farmer’s Market reopened on July 14 with new management, new guidelines, and new hours.
The Farmer’s Market was originally run by Evelyn Throndson and Betty Selte, however, the two decided to retire from the role of management, and may come back as vendors at a later time. Soon after the announcement that Throndson and Selte were stepping down, the Elks Lodge offered to take up the role of management, to which Throndson and Selte agreed.
The Farmer’s Market is operating on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and now has hours on Thursday, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Social distancing measures are in effect, and each vendor is given two tables to allow for social distancing between vendors and customers.
As always, Farmer’s Market vendors selling homemade foods need a food safety certification, and have labelling requirements to meet.
The Elk’s Lodge is also considering facilitating a children’s program that will teach children the importance of Farmer’s Markets and how they work.
For more information or to reserve a table at the Farmer’s Market, call Dawn Riley at 780-581-4054.

