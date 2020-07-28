Co-op Liquor Tasting

Taynton Bay Distillery tasting. Photo Elaina John
On July 24 and 25, Co-op Liquor Store held a liquor tasting.
Taynton Bay Distillery and Lakeland Brewery were at the store from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday. Taynton Bay Distillery was pitched on Dragons Den 8 months ago, and obtained a deal with Arleen Dickinson on the show, offering unique tea-infused cocktails with all natural ingredients.
Co-op Liqour Store also held tastings for Ribstone Brewery, Kolonist Winery, West of 5th Distillers, Fort Meridian Brewery, and Cold Lake Brewery at various different times on Friday and Saturday.
