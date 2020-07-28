Rhonda Berg, truck draw winner. Photo submitted

On July 22, the Lea Park truck draw was held.

This year would have been the 66th Rodeo, but due to COVID-19, the rodeo was cancelled this year. Tickets for the draw were sold in a 50- mile radius, with proceeds of the truck draw going towards the upkeep of the facilities at Lea Park.

“We feel gratified that the surrounding community supports us so well,” stated Rick Hozack, treasurer of the Marwayne Agricultural Society.

The winner was Rhonda Berg of Marwayne, whose late husband Chuck was greatly involved in the Lea Park Rodeo for 27 years, which is coincidentally the number of years Lea Park has held the truck draw.

The members of Lea Park rodeo would like to thank all the people who made the draw possible and a special thank you to all those who went above and beyond selling tickets.