Vermilion Light Horse Show

Western participants at the horse show. Photo Elaina John

On July 26, the Light Horse Show committee hosted a schooling horse show at the Vermilion Agricultural Grounds.

Schooling shows are strictly for participants to obtain feedback from a Clinician on how to improve their horsemanship skills and to gain experience in showing.

“We decided we’d like to have something on the fair weekend,” explained Light Horse Committee member Irene Smith, after discussing the cancellation of the Vermilion Fair, “So we decided to put together a show.”

As it was a schooling show, the Clinician gave participants advice instead of placings or ribbons. The show had both English and Western segments, with junior and adult participants.