Local News

Vermilion Light Horse Show

July 28, 2020

Reporter Elaina John

 Western participants at the horse show. Photo Elaina John

 

On July 26, the Light Horse Show committee hosted a schooling horse show at the Vermilion Agricultural Grounds.
Schooling shows are strictly for participants to obtain feedback from a Clinician on how to improve their horsemanship skills and to gain experience in showing. 
“We decided we’d like to have something on the fair weekend,” explained Light Horse Committee member Irene Smith, after discussing the cancellation of the Vermilion Fair, “So we decided to put together a show.”
As it was a schooling show, the Clinician gave participants advice instead of placings or ribbons. The show had both English and Western segments, with junior and adult participants.

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Like this
Please reload

Your only local independent newspaper.
Proudly serving Vermilion and area since 2004.

5006-50 Ave., Vermilion, AB T9X 1A2
Phone: 780-853-6305
Fax: 780-853-5426
Email: vermilionvoice@gmail.com

Follow Us

  • Facebook Social Icon
  • Twitter Social Icon

Home     News     Sports     Lifestyle    Community     About Us     Contact Us

© Copyright 2017 Vermilion Voice