COVID-19 Update

COVID-19 cases in Central Alberta continue to climb.

Central Alberta has identified 173 new cases from July 24-30, leaving the region at a total of 254 active cases.

As of July 30, there are no longer any active cases in the County of Vermilion River, the Municipal District of Bonnyville, or the County of St. Paul. However, the Municipal District of Wainwright is now up to 11 active cases and sadly one death. Flagstaff County is up to seven active cases, there are seven active cases in Camrose and County, and 69 cases in Viking. Cases in the County of Minburn have gone down to one and cases in the County of Two Hills have gone down to two.

In total, Alberta sits at a total of 1386 active cases.