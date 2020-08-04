McDonald's Official Land Purchased, Construction Postponed

Land sold to McDonald's. Photo submitted

At the Town Council Meeting on July 14, it was officially announced that the McDonald’s franchise purchased an acre of land from the Town of Vermilion on 42 Avenue.

Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, the franchise had to postpone the construction of the McDonald’s, and hopes to break ground in the spring. Construction is expected to take about 16 weeks not including time for training, which would set the opening date to approximately late summer or fall of 2021.

“We are very excited to be working with McDonald’s Canada on a build for spring of 2021 in Vermilion. Once built, it’s visibility from Yellowhead Highway 16 will be an added draw to pulling increased traffic off the highways into Vermilion!” comments Mary Lee Prior, Vermilion’s Economic Development Coordinator.