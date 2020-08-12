The Cabin Door Open For Business

Heather Wyard-Scott. Photo submitted

The Cabin Door is offering various life coaching services to Mannville and surrounding areas.

Heather Wyard-Scott began The Cabin Door to give back what life experiences have taught her and put them to good use. Over her thirty years in the workforce, Wyard-Scott has acquired much experience in numerous different fields from agriculture to real estate and has owned and operated a bookkeeping business as well as an auto detailing business. In addition, Wyard-

Scott has undergone training in psychology, Reiki, and business administration.

The general categories that Wyard-Scott offers services for are personal growth and balance, small business growth and balance, and personal healing, all of which are offered in multi- session packages.

“The purpose of the packages is to create a little bit of accountability,” Wyard-Scott explains. “It gives the client the boost to keep moving forward.”

Additionally, Wyard-Scott offers free thirty minute “discovery sessions” in which a client can consult her to determine if their needs align with her services.

Wyard-Scott’s Reiki energy healing sessions are particularly popular, and she hopes to incorporate Reiki into her coaching sessions.

While The Cabin Door is based in Mannville, Wyard-Scott is willing to offer group and couples sessions in surrounding areas. As well, The Cabin Door offers online sessions.

For more information, visit thecabindoor.ca or The Cabin Door facebook page.