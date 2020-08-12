Webb's Location Awareness

Webb's Mustang. Photo Elaina John

This spring, Webb’s Machinery took hold of three new locations in Wainwright, St. Paul, and Consort due to the absorption of Tri-Ag Implements.

To raise awareness for this recent expansion, Webb’s is touring a ’49 Mercury and Mustang to their now six locations. Originally, Mike Webb hoped to have the vehicles featured in the Vermilion Parade, but due to COVID-19 and the cancellation of the parade, Webb’s had to opt to tour the vehicles to various Webb’s locations.

The Mercury echoes the beginning of Webb’s. They began selling Mercury models in 1946 and were able to obtain a ’49 Mercury from a loyal customer.

1949 Mercury. Photo Elaina John



The Mercury/Mustang duo marks “the old and the new”, as explained by Mike Webb. Webb’s worked with Decals and Sign Obsessions to create the designs on the New Holland-yellow Mustang, which has signs of Webb’s six locations.

Webb states that the vehicles have seen a few locations and will hopefully be toured to more on rotation in the fall.